Listen To The Title Track From Daine’s Forthcoming Mixtape, ‘Shapeless’

Next February, daine will be releasing their sophomore mixtape, Shapeless.

This week, the experimental artist has shared the project’s title track – a song that gives us further insight daine’s continued knack for sonic exploration.

daine – ‘Shapeless’

Of ‘Shapeless’, daine has said that “it’s a dark track about becoming what people want, but using that as leverage to get what you want”.

The end result is dark and alluring, offering up a great amount of intrigue as to what the wider Shapeless mixtape is setting up to be.

The release of ‘Shapeless’ comes off the back of ‘Stay Close’ – a track that laid a great foundation for daine’s next chapter.

