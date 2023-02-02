daine Releases New Single ‘Portal’ from Upcoming Mixtape ‘Shapeless’

Melbourne artist daine has released a new single from their upcoming mixtape Shapeless.

The track’s called ‘Portal’, and it was produced with daine’s frequent collaborators Lonelyspeck and hearteyes, and Waylon Dean. Shapeless is due to land on February 24, the followup to daine’s 2022 debut project Quantum Jumping.

daine: ‘Portal’

“Shapeless is the biggest embodiment of my personal growth thus far – a huge leap forward in confidence and artistic development,” daine has said of the mixtape. “It is testament to my transcendence of physical and social barriers – using the experiences of disability, heartache and hardship to wield magic in 3D. Boundlessness. Shapeless is beyond form. Just like you and me.”

daine’s about to join American cult favourites 100 Gecs at their headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne this month – they’ll play the Metro Theatre in Sydney tonight, and the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne next week.

They’ve also got sets booked at the upcoming Ability Fest and Meadow Festival. Check out all the dates below.

daine Tour Dates

Friday, 3rd February – Metro Theatre – Eora / Sydney*

Thursday, 9th February – Northcote Theatre – Naarm / Melbourne*

Saturday, 25th March – Ability Fest, Birrurung Mar / Melbourne

Friday, 31st March to Sunday 2nd April – Meadow Festival, Wadawurrung Land / Bambra

*Supporting 100 Gecs

