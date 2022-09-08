Mercury Prize Ceremony Postponed After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

The 2022 Mercury Prize award ceremony has been postponed owing to the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II. A new date for the ceremony – which names the best album released in the year by a British or Irish act – has not yet been announced.

As The Guardian reports, the introductory portion of the event had already been underway at the London Eventim Apollo when the news of the Queen’s passing broke. News of her declining health had seen red carpet events prior to the ceremony halted, while the confirmation of her passing saw guests asks to leave the venue.

Organisers of the 2022 Mercury Prize have announced the postponement of the ceremony:

“Tonight’s Mercury Prize event has been postponed at this time of great national sorrow,” a statement from Mercury Prize organisers read. “We know everyone involved in the Mercury Prize will understand.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family at this very difficult time,” they added. “We will make an announcement regarding future arrangements as soon as we are able.”

The nominations for the 2022 edition of the award were announced in late July, with the likes of Harry Styles and Sam Fender named on the shortlist alongside Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler, Wet Leg, Joy Crookes, Nova Twins, Little Simz and Self Esteem.

2022 Mercury Prize Nominees

Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor

Gwenno – Tresor

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

Joy Crookes – Skin

Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Nova Twins – Supernova

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yard Act – The Overload

