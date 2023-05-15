Lizzo Shares Clip of Her Debut Appearance on ‘The Simpsons’

Lizzo has shared a short snippet of her guest appearance on The Simpsons. The singer posted a clip to Instagram yesterday, featuring herself in a recording studio with Homer, Bart, and Lisa – she busts out the show’s theme on her flute, accompanied by Lisa on the sax.

“Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons — now I can add my name to the list!” Lizzo wrote in the Instagram caption. “Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true.”

The full episode, titled Homer’s Adventure Through the Windshield Glass, will air on Sunday, 21st May – the finale of the show’s 34th season. Lizzo will also apparently voice a little green elf on the show.

It’s not the first TV cameo Lizzo has made recently, as she appeared on an episode of the Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian – alongside Jack Black.

Lizzo in the Mandalorian? The way I gasped ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/WyhRYnXdlq — ?????? ⏾ (@virgosupastar_) April 5, 2023

Lizzo’s currently touring North America on her Special tour, and she’s due to head our way in a few months to headline Splendour in the Grass alongside Mumford & Sons and Flume.

Aside from that set, she’s also locked in a full Australian tour – kicking off in Perth on Friday, 14th July, and finishing up on Monday, 24th July at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.

Lizzo Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 14th July – RAC Arena, Perth

Monday, 17th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday, 18th July – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (NEW SHOW)

Sunday, 23rd July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (SOLD OUT)

Monday, 24th July – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (NEW SHOW)

Tickets on sale now.

