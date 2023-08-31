Local artists, here’s how you can score a huge career boost. Sydney agency Good Intent have upped the ante on their ‘Greater Good’ independent artist initiative, almost tripling the prize fund with a cash grant and artist services package worth an eye-watering $25K.

The comprehensive pack includes $4K in cold hard cash to invest in your career, as well as a range of services from the the best music professionals in the game, including pro-bono artist management consultation, publicity, radio plugging, DSP servicing and digital marketing help from Good Intent itself, together with an in-house photoshoot and visual asset creation via their sister company, Good Loco. You’ll also score a vinyl package from Zenith Records, legal consultation from Media Arts Lawyers and Accounting Consultation from White Sky.

Peni Parker – ‘Disrupt’ (Lyric Video)

“This all started with our passion for championing Australian music that we love, and we’re fortunate to be in a position to be able to give back to our community, connect dots and provide advice for artists on their journeys,” Chief Operating Officer Rick Bridgman said in a press statement.

“It’s challenging to catch a break in today’s climate, so we’re truly stoked with this years offering and linking up on a bigger pack with our partners.”

While Sydney punk star PENI PARKER, the recipient of last year’s prize, said winning the Greater Good initiative helped change the trajectory of her whole EP campaign.

“Good Intent supported me with the first single ‘Disrupt’, giving me some great advice, a huge insight into digital marketing and really started me off with some big wins with playlisting, radio play, some fun interviews and even rotation on triple j Unearthed,” she reflected.

“It really was a total package though; a dream to work with Billy Zammit, who helped bring to life my visual concepts. Ben helped rework my logo and a huge shout out to Make Merchandise too, always love working with that team. Every single element of the prize was so helpful to my year and allowed me to get to work with creatives, that I normally wouldn’t have the budget for as a fresh artist.”

Designed to provide a launchpad for exceptional emerging artists to kickstart their career, the Greater Good Initiative is open to all independent Australian artists. Applications are open now, and will close on Thursday, 28th September at 5PM AEST. You can head here for more info, or to apply.

Good Intent first launched in late-2018 and offers a range of artist services, with their management roster boasting the names of Bootleg Rascal, FANGZ, Close Counters and more.

They Marrickville-based agency also recently announced its 5th birthday party, taking place at Brisbane’s BIGSOUND conference next week, where GM Rob Carroll will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for ‘longest dancing of the Macarena’.

