The Cruel Sea Announce ‘The Honeymoon is Over’ National Tour

The Cruel Sea have announced a run of shows in December in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their defining album The Honeymoon is Over. Tex Perkins and co. will play five shows across the month, beginning at the end of November at the Fortitude Valley Music Hall in Brisbane, and wrapping up at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Saturday, 16th December.

The original lineup will reunite for the tour, with guitarist/keyboardist Matt Walker taking the place of the late James Cruickshank; Cruickshank died in 2015 after a battle with cancer. See the full run of dates and ticket details below.

The Cruel Sea: ‘The Honeymoon Is Over’

“Well, I’m not sure what I’ve done, but life keeps handing me gifts,” frontman Tex Perkins said in a statement. “Being a musician, the greatest gifts I can get involve people and music. But really, what else is there? To play with The Cruel Sea was something I wasn’t sure would ever happen again. But believe me it’s happening.”

“Rehearsals have been powerful, emotional, and joyful,” Perkins continued. “The Cruel Sea have a sound that can’t be found anywhere else! (I still feel like a guest singer). I love that sound and I love the guys that make it! And I can’t wait to share this with you all! See you soon, yeah?”

Produced by the legendary Tony Cohen, The Honeymoon Is Over was the band’s third album, following Down Below and This Is Not The Way Home. The album was a breakout moment for the band, earning them triple platinum certification and raking in five ARIA awards including for Album of the Year.

The Cruel Sea The Honeymoon Is Over 30th Anniversary Tour Dates

Thursday, 30th November – Fortitude Music Hall, Fortitude Valley

Saturday, 2nd December – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday, 7th December – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Saturday, 9th December – Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

Saturday, 16th December – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Tickets are on sale Thursday, 31 August. Visit Tex Perkins’ website for more info.

