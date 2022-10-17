Lorde To Perform At Adelaide Oval For Adelaide Festival

Lorde has announced that she will now be visiting Adelaide during her forthcoming tour of the country next year. The New Zealand singer’s newly-announces South Australian performance will take place as part of the Adelaide Festival in March 2023.

Taking place on Thursday, 16th March, Lorde will perform at the Adelaide Oval Village Green while supported by US indie-pop trio MUNA and local singer-songwriter Stellie. The show will be Lorde’s first Adelaide appearance since 2014.

Lorde – ‘The Path’

The Adelaide Festival performance takes place during Lorde’s long-awaited Australian tour, which is scheduled to begin in March. Similarly, it will be her first visit to the country since 2018, when she appeared at Splendour In The Grass.

This tour has itself been a long time coming, having been initially announced in November 2021 with plans to take place in February of 2022 before being postponed until next year. Lorde will visit Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth for two headline shows in each city.

Lorde – Adelaide Festival 2023

Supported by MUNA and Stellie

Thursday, 16th March, 2023 – Adelaide Oval Village Green, Adelaide, SA

Tickets on sale from Wednesday, 19th October.

