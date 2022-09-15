Lorde’s Sister Indy Yelich Releases Debut Single ‘Threads’

Indy Yelich, the sister of famed New Zealand pop musician Lorde, has made her own debut into the music world, releasing her debut single, ‘Threads’. Produced by Josh Grant, the track serves as an introduction to the nascent artist as she touches on the “chaotic, hopeful, passionate” nature of love and life in her early 20s.

Featuring a sound that appears reminiscent of her older sister’s early work, ‘Threads’ is a self-assured debut, and the first step in a music career that has been in the works for a number of years. “‘Threads’ is about the fear of letting a relationship consume me,” Yelich explains.

Indy Yelich – ‘Threads’

“I wrote this song when I was going through a very on-off relationship for years,” she adds. “When I think of this song I think of a passionate argument, miscommunication, the excitement of New York City night life. A toxic, messy love affair. Flashbacks of the moments shared together vs being out surrounded by friends, always caught in between.”

Raised in the Auckland suburb of Devonport, Yelich was initially attracted to the world of poetry, having been inspired by writers such as Ocean Vuong, Frank O’Hara, and Alex Dimitrov. After moving to Los Angeles at 18, she settled in New York soon after, eventually making her foray into the music world.

Channelling inspiration from the likes of Bon Iver, Kacey Musgraves, and Tears For Fears, ‘Threads’ is the first of what appears to be a series of new release from the young artist. “I’ve always had a very distinct voice but now, at 23, I finally feel I know exactly what I’m trying to say,” she notes.

