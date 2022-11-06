Low Drummer and Vocalist Mimi Parker Has Died, Aged 55

Mimi Parker, one half of Minnesota indie rock group Low, has died at the age of 55 after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December of 2020. The news was confirmed earlier this morning by Parker’s husband and bandmate, Alan Sparhawk. “Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message” Sparhawk wrote on social media earlier this morning.

“She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” he continued. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.”

Born in 1967, Parker grew up in the Bemidji, Minnesota area. She and Sparhawk met in grade school and began dating in high school. The couple eventually moved to the Minnesotan city of Duluth, and – with Parker playing drums and Sparhawk on guitar – formed Low in 1993 alongside John Nichols. He was the first in a long string of bassists the pair would perform with before officially becoming a duo in 2020, having been the band’s only consistent members throughout their existence.

Low’s 1994 debut album I Could Live in Hope introduced a songwriting style centred around unhurried tempos, sparse arrangements and, most prominently, Parker and Sparhawk’s sublime vocal harmonies – a contrast to the wave of fuzzed-out, aggressive grunge rock that had emerged in the years immediately prior. Along with the likes of Codeine and Red House Painters, the band are considered (reluctant) pioneers of the “slowcore” genre.

Low went on to release 12 more studio albums over the next three decades. After releasing their first six albums through the independent labels Vernon Yard and Kranky, they signed with Sub Pop in the mid-2000s. The Great Destroyer, their first album for the label, arrived in 2005.

Low worked with a range of producers throughout their career, including Dave Fridmann, Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy, BJ Burton. The band’s final album to be released in Parker’s lifetime was last year’s HEY WHAT – their first as a duo, following the exit of bassist Steve Garrington in 2020 – to acclaim.

Parker was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in late 2020, undergoing treatment throughout 2021 and disclosing her diagnosis during a podcast appearance earlier this year. Throughout 2022, the band cancelled a number of planned tour dates and performances due to concerns around Parker’s health.

News of Parker’s death prompted an outpouring of tributes from the music world. Steve Albini, Geoff Barrow of Portishead, Mogwai‘s Stuart Braithwaite, Run the Jewels‘ El-P, Okkervil River‘s Will Sheff and Ben Watt of Everything But the Girl are among those who have remembered the drummer. She is survived by Sparhawk and their two children, Hollis and Cyrus.

Heartbroken by the

news of Mimi Parker's passing

Her Voice with Alan's often emotionally moved me unlike any other band

Their music together transcended all the

bullshit in the world and

I will treasure every time I saw them play live or said hello to her at a festival

Xx pic.twitter.com/ezxKm8gJ2p — 🏴‍☠️ Geoff Barrow 🏴‍☠️ (@jetfury) November 6, 2022

Mimi Parker’s voice had such depth and mystery – icy and opaque but also somehow warm and motherly, an uncannily perfect complement to Alan Sparhawk. And she had such presence onstage. She gifted Low with their extraordinarily powerful sense of gravity. Rest In Peace. — Will Sheff (@okkervilriver) November 6, 2022

thank you Mimi Parker 💔 — el-p (@therealelp) November 6, 2022

Mimi Parker forever X https://t.co/GeSmTngvCd — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) November 6, 2022

Just unbearably sad to hear of the death of Low's Mimi Parker. My heart goes out to Alan and their family. I feel honoured that our paths crossed more than once 🖤 — Ben Watt (@ben_watt) November 6, 2022

Forever Mimi Parker. So many moments in my life when I needed comfort, clarity, peace…her voice was a light that shined right to the dark spots and made everything brighter. All my love to @lowtheband — Timothy Showalter (@Strandofoaks) November 6, 2022

RIP Mimi Parker — maryanne hobbs (@maryannehobbs) November 6, 2022

I'm gutted to learn that Mimi Parker of LOW has passed. I'm sitting here, right now, finding balm and poise, as ever, in the flame of her voice singing the words "I need your grace". Love to her family, bandmates and friends. R.I.P. https://t.co/yUXDKUnkjs — DREW “𝙟𝙤𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙢"🪱 DANIEL (@DDDrewDaniel) November 6, 2022

I heard the news in the most base circumstances, surrounded by degenerates, stuck and cursing, in a conference room in Deerfield. I was momentarily overwhelmed, the sound of her voice resonant in my memory, beautiful and heartbreaking. Godspeed Mimi Parker. Requiescat.

🎈 https://t.co/U7gYp6HDFA — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) November 6, 2022