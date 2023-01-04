Vanessa Worm and Jennifer Loveless to Headline LUNA #9 at Melbourne’s Gasometer Hotel

Vanessa Worm and Jennifer Loveless have been locked in as headliners for the ninth LUNA Blessings event, happening at Melbourne’s Gasometer Hotel later this month.

LUNA #9 will hit the Gaso on Sunday, 22nd January, and run from 3pm till late. Aside from Vanessa Worm and Jennifer Loveless, there’ll be sets from renowned Sydney selector Ayebatonye, DAWS, Melbourne regular priya, and a b2b set from Hannah D and DJ Luv U. Check out the lineup below.

Jennifer Loveless: Boiler Room Sydney

LUNA #9 will feature a closing set from a secret international headliner. Tickets will set you back around $15 if you get them at early bird prices – details below. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander folk and Trans Women of Colour can get in free, see here for more information.

New Zealand spinner Vanessa Worm – aka Tessa Forde – is currently gearing up to release her second album Mosaics, which follows her debut project Vanessa 77, which dropped in 2020. It’s expected to be released in late January or early February, according to a recent post on her Instagram. She released the record’s first single, ‘Lost Memories‘, back in November. Her LUNA #9 set will see her debut a new live setup.

Vanessa Worm (live)

Jennifer Loveless

Secret International

Ayebatonye

DAWS

priya

DJ Luv You b2b Hannah D

Sunday, 22nd January – The Gasometer Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Early bird tickets are available now via Oztix.

