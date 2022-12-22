Canadian indie-rocker Mac DeMarco has gotten into the festive season once again, sharing a cover of Perry Como’s version of ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’. The cover is a simplistic one, featuring little more than jazz-styled keyboard and DeMarco’s intimate vocals.

Alongside the seasonal cover, the track also comes accompanied by a music video which captures DeMarco’s irreverent style. Dressed in an inflatable Santa suit, DeMarco can be seen riding a motorcycle around the streets of Los Angeles while Dan McNeill follows in an inflatable gingerbread man suit.

Mac DeMarco – ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’

DeMarco’s cover is the latest in his annual run of Christmas covers, with new covers arriving each December for the last six years. Recent years have featured ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’, ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’, and ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’, with the latter pair also featuring inflatable Christmas costumes in their respective videos.

Currently, DeMarco hasn’t released any non-seasonal material since the arrival of 2019’s Here COmes The Cowboy. Having taken time off throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he made a proper return to the live stage in October 2021, with a new album reportedly in the works.

