Maggie Lindemann Announces First Ever Australian Tour

American pop-punk artist Maggie Lindemann has announced her debut trip to Australia. Armed with her 2022 debut album SUCKERPUNCH, she will visit us in May of 2023 for three special shows.

Kicking off on Thursday 4th May at The Prince in Melbourne, Lindemann’s tour will head to The Triffid in Brisbane on Saturday, 6th May before closing out on Sunday, 7th May at Crowbar in Sydney.

Maggie Lindemann – ‘she knows it’

Lindemann has amassed over one billion streams in the last two years, thanks to her hotly anticipated debut full-length LP, SUCKERPUNCH .

“When I was making this, I had those blows in my own life; when I listened to the album back from start to finish, I realized the entire thing was a sucker punch – for myself, for my fans – and I knew it had to be the title,” Lindemann said of the album in a press statement.

“Writing is my therapy, my way to get what I’m feeling and thinking and going through out so that I can try to move on from it. With this album, I finally knew: ‘I need to let go of this stuff, so I’m just going to write about it.’ I have control over my own life now. I have control over my music and what I want to say, what I want to do, and how I want to do it.”

Check out her full list of 2023 Aussie tour dates below.

Maggie Lindemann – 2023 Australian Tour Dates

General tickets on sale Friday, 20th January @ 10am local time via Destroy All Lines

Thursday, 4th May – The Prince, Melbourne, VIC (Lic AA)

Saturday, 6th May – The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD (Lic AA)

Sunday, 7th May – Crowbar, Sydney, NSW (18+)

