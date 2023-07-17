The Saints Announce ‘(I’m) Stranded’ 7″ Reissue and Launch Official Merch Line

Heads up vinyl fans: 47 years on from its initial release, punk legends The Saints will be reissuing their classic ‘(I’m) Stranded’ 7″ vinyl. The band have announced that Los Angeles record label In The Red will be pressing 2000 copies of the 7″ – featuring three different coloured vinyls and three different sleeves.

The original 7″ was created by Melbourne’s Astor Records; guitarist Ed Kuepper picked up the (roughly) 530 copies of the single back in 1976, and then went about mailing it to various publications and record stores around the world.

The Saints: ‘(I’m) Stranded’

The single would launch the Brisbane band into the punk world, and they would go on to become of the most influential acts in Australian rock history, with three acclaimed albums in (I’m) Stranded, Eternally Yours, and Prehistoric Sounds.

Kuepper and bassist Ivor Hay would exit the band in the late ’70s, and frontman Chris Bailey would continue performing as the Saints for decades afterward. Bailey died in April 2022.

Alongside the 7″, the band have also announced they’ve launched an official line of merch, some featuring Kuepper’s original hand-painted logo. You can peruse the selection of shirts and hoodies right over here.

Ed Kuepper will be heading out on tour throughout September, his first full show of original solo material since 2009.

