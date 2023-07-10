Maple Glider Announces Second Album ‘I Get Into Trouble’, Releases New Single

Melbourne artist Maple Glider – AKA Tori Zietsch – has announced that her second album I Get Into Trouble will hit shelves on Friday, 13th October. It’s the follow-up to Zietsch’s 2021 debut To Enjoy is the Only Thing; and like the first, she’s once again tapped Big Scary/#1 Dads’ Tom Iansek to produce the whole record, with Mildlife’s Jim Rindfleish on drums.

We’ve heard one single from the album so far – ‘Don’t Kiss Me‘ – and today Zietsch has released the second single from the project, a featherlight pop track that tells delves into the double standards and hypocrisy of Christianity (the title comes from the Bible story ‘Dinah Gets Into Trouble’).

Maple Glider: ‘Dinah’

“For me, ‘Dinah’ is the scariest thing I’ve ever put out,” Zietsch says. “It’s probably the most pop feeling song I’ve released, but it’s really quite an angry song. I have felt incredibly disturbed and frustrated and sad in the process of writing and putting it together.

“I wanted the video to be fast-paced, colourful, and full of energy, the same kind of riled-up energy I had when I wrote the song. But it also had to be silly, because I can’t help that.”

The video was created alongside Zietsch’s longtime collaborator Bridgette Winten. As for ‘Don’t Kiss Me’, Zietsch revealed she didn’t think much of the song when she first wrote it.

“I had a terrible recording of it on my voice memos where I wailed out of key, and it got buried somewhere in there for two years or so before I uncovered it again,” Zietsch reveals. “I felt so connected and ready for it when I found it again that I started playing it regularly at shows. It’s a song about consent, and the experience of being predated on by older men as a girl/young woman. I think many of us are aware of that strong urge to say ‘fuck off’ and be left to our own.”

Zietsch will embark on her first overseas tour shortly, but not before supporting Arlo Parks at Melbourne’s Forum on Monday, 17th July.

