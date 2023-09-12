Hunters & Collectors’ Mark Seymour and Kate Miller-Heidke to Perform AFL Grand Final Half-Time Show

Mark Seymour & The Undertow and Brisbane singer Kate Miller-Heidke have been locked in to perform at half-time at the 2023 AFL Grand Final. The full list of entertainment was unveiled this morning by AFL HQ, following the news that KISS would be taking on the pre-game slot.

Miller-Heidke will also perform the national anthem before the game, while Mike Brady will once again return to perform ‘Up There Cazaly’. First Nations composer William Barton and Melbourne singer Jess Hitchcock will also appear.

Hunters & Collectors: ‘Holy Grail’

“Mark Seymour is one of Australia’s most talented singer-songwriters,” said the AFL’s Kylie Rogers. “His song Holy Grail is the unofficial anthem of footy finals, it will be an absolute treat to have him perform at half-time for the 100,000 fans in-stadium and the millions watching at home.

“We now have a big international stadium band along with an eclectic and iconic group of homegrown musical talent, ready to put on a fantastic show in and around the biggest game on the Australian sporting calendar.”

The AFL Grand Final will take place on Saturday, 30th September. The Brisbane Lions and Collingwood are currently the favourites to take part in the big dance, with Melbourne, Carlton, Port Adelaide, and Greater Western Sydney battling it out for a spot in the prelim this weekend.

