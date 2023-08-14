Matt James of Mashd N Kutcher Diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma

Mashd N Kutcher producer Matt James has announced he’s undergoing treatment for cancer. In an Instagram post on Saturday, James revealed to fans that he’d been diagnosed with a cancer called Multiple Myeloma, which appears in blood cells inside bone marrow.

“This was unexpected as I was otherwise healthy, however it has spread throughout my body causing multiple breaks in my arms ribs and more,” James wrote. “Over the immediate months we will hit this from every angle with chemotherapy and extensive treatment ahead.”

Matt James Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

James said he’ll take a break from social media and touring engagements for the time being, but will still be focusing on writing and producing, as well as creating the visuals for the live shows – which are set to continue without him.

“Later this month MNK is headed to Asia for some headline shows then back for Australia in September, dates will be announced soon,” James added. “Music wise I’m returning to the roots of the project. If you enjoyed ‘Sunshine’ or ‘On My Mind’ you’ll love the next releases.”

“In summary, the road ahead is challenging but I’m very fortunate to have an amazing support network of family, close friends and colleagues, right now I’m physically weak but mentally strong, and I’ll be giving this everything I’ve got,” James finished. “Love you all.”

The Brisbane trio – best known for their viral remix ‘Get On The Beers’ which sampled Victorian premier Dan Andrews – have dropped a handful of singles this year, including a remix of John Farnham’s classic ‘You’re The Voice’.

Further Reading

Mashd N Kutcher Join Forces With Illy For New Single ‘I’ll Be Fine’

Dan Andrews Makes His Hottest 100 Debut And Advises Us All To Get On The Beers

Mashd N Kutcher Prank German Fans With The Help From An Iconic Aussie Ad