Maya Hawke Releases New Album ‘Moss’

US actress, model, and musician Maya Hawke has released her latest studio album, Moss. The record arrives two years after her debut album, with Blush receiving positive reviews upon its 2020 release.

Hawke, whose work as a lead actress on Stranger Things has seen her receive widespread acclaim in recent years, previewed her new album with the release of previous singles such as ‘Sweet Tooth’, and ‘Luna Moth’ in recent months Showing the versatility of her influences, the folky record was said to have drawn inspiration from the likes of Taylor Swift’s Folklore, while ‘Thérèse’ was itself inspired by a painted by Balthus.

Maya Hawke – ‘Luna Moth’

“This record is called Moss because I’ve been gathering a lot in the last few years,” Hawke said of the album ahead of its release. “Sitting still and collecting a green blanket of memories and feelings.”

“Making this record was me trying to get up and shake it off and look at all of it. It was the first step in untangling myself and really trying to look at the rock under the moss.”

Written and recorded alongside the likes of Benjamin Lazar Davis, Christian Lee Hutson, and Will Graefe, Moss is described as something of a “meditation on rebirth and acceptance”. Notably, the release of the record also arrives just one week after the release of Decide by Djo, the musical moniker of her Stranger Things co-star Joe Keery.