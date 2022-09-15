‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Releases New Album As Djo

Djo, the solo project of Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, has unveiled its latest album with the arrival of Decide today. His second record under the moniker, it follows on from 2019’s Twenty Twenty which arrived alongside his departure from psych-rock band Post Animal.

Having been recording music since a teenager, Decide saw Keery working with musician and engineer Adam Thein throughout the global pandemic to craft the foundations of the album, before finalising recording in a Los Angeles studio. The result is a record described as an “aural history” of Keery’s late 20s, reflecting on growth and relationships against electronic pop instrumentals.

Djo – ‘Half Life’

“I wanted to do something that people could move to,” Keery said of the record. “Something that sounded a little larger in scope. But at the end of the day, the goal is always to write great songs that people remember, that you can listen to over and over again and glean something different from every time.”

Having released standalone single ‘Keep Your Head Up’ in late 2020, Keery previewed new tracks from his latest Djo album earlier this year. The release of Decide follows on from the arrival of ‘Change’, ‘Gloom’, and ‘Figure You Out’ in recent months, which previewed the versatile sounds and styles explored throughout the record.

“I just tried to come at it in the most creative ways that I know how to do,” Keery adds. “The main technique I was trying to use here was like, what’s like the reverse or the opposite of what we should be doing? Let’s try to do that. Maybe it’s a terrible idea but also maybe it’ll work and do something unique and different.”

