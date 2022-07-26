‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ Doc Screening At Melbourne International Film Festival

Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 oral history, Meet Me in the Bathroom, has been adapted into a feature-length documentary. Directors Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace created the film using never-before-seen footage of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, The Rapture, The Moldy Peaches, LCD Soundsystem and more, alongside new interviews with many of the artists.

Melbourne International Film Festival is hosting two exclusive screenings of Meet Me in the Bathroom in August. It follows the film’s inclusion in this year’s Sydney Film Festival.

Rock’n’roll in New York City, 2001-2011

Goodman’s book got its name from The Strokes’ song, ‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’, which appeared on the band’s second album, 2003’s Room on Fire. The Strokes are central to the events chronicled in Meet Me in the Bathroom, which depicts New York City’s early-aughts rock renaissance.

The film includes interviews with The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O, TV on the Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe and LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy. It’s screening at Melbourne’s Astor Theatre on Thursday, 11th August and at Forum Melbourne on Friday, 19th August.

Meet Me in the Bathroom is one of several music-oriented films featuring at MIFF 2022. The program also includes Jane by Charlotte, a quasi-documentary of Jane Birkin directed by her daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg. Ethan Coen of the Coen Brothers is responsible for Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, a documentary about the rock’n’roll wild man.

Find more information about the Music on Film program here, which is presented by Triple R.

