The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. Releasing New Solo Album in 2023

Guitarist and songwriter Albert Hammond Jr. has announced a new solo album set for release on Friday, 23rd June. It’s titled Melodies On Hiatus, and the first single ‘100-99’, featuring Goldlink, has just landed, you can listen below.

Melodies On Hiatus will sprawl over 19 tracks, and feature collaborations with artists like Steve Stevens and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders. The whole album was co-written remotely with Canadian songwriter Simon Wilcox. The album is the follow-up to Hammond Jr.’s 2018 record, Francis Trouble.

Albert Hammond Jr: ‘100-99’

In a statement about the new track, Hammond Jr. says he was drawn to the sounds of ’90s hip-hop that he grew up listening to – particularly Dr. Dre.

“Years later, I noticed myself pulling from the style of those melodic lines in my guitar work, even though it wasn’t obvious to anyone else as I was so directly associated with being in a rock band,” Hammond Jr. said. ‘”100-99’ was something I’ve wanted to do for some time – work with a rapper over a beat and guitar part I wrote – and it’s really exciting that I was able to do it with GoldLink.”

Hammond Jr. is still dedicated to The Strokes, and said in January that he could see the band continuing to play and record for decades to come. “I wouldn’t have thought about it a long time ago – and these are the kind of things you never know – but I could totally see us actually just not stopping,” Hammond Jr. told WKCR’s The Shaky Experience.

The Strokes have been working with super producer Rick Rubin on their seventh album.

