Program Announced for MELT Festival 2023: Aluna, KUČKA, Kah-Lo, June Jones + More

Brisbane’s queer art and culture festival MELT has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition, with UK’s Aluna (formerly of duo AlunaGeorge), KUČKA, local producer Djanaba, Kah-Lo, and June Jones leading the announcement.

Aluna and KUČKA will appear in a double-bill headlining show at the Brisbane Powerhouse on Friday, 17th November; June Jones and Perth act Alter Boy join forces at their own show a day later on Saturday, 18th November, and Djanaba will open for Kah-Lo a few days before that.

Djanaba: ‘Don’t Really Care’

Elsewhere on the lineup is Montreal act TOPS, and Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra – which is an ensemble of more than 20 BIPOC, First Nations, disabled, non-binary, and trans artists. Western Sydney artist Keiynan Lonsdale is also on the bill (and has just been announced on the lineup for Lost Paradise) and will appear with Melbourne’s Keelan Mak.

MELT will take over the Brisbane Powerhouse from Saturday, 11th to Sunday, 26th November. See the full music lineup below – and head to the website for all the specific program details.

The festival will also host two theatre productions – Bunny and Overflow – and there’ll be numerous visual art exhibitions (all free) to head along to as well. Comedian and Drag Race Down Under host Rhys Nicholson will appear to discuss their new book Dish.

MELT Festival recently announced the inaugural MELT Open, which will take place in 2024 and is aiming to be a more expansive event than the original.

MELT Lineup 2023

Aluna

KUČKA

Kah-Lo

Djanaba

TOPS

Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra

Alter Boy

June Jones

Keiynan Lonsdale

Keelan Mak

Dates & Venue

Saturday, 11th to Sunday, 26th November – Brisbane Powerhouse, QLD

Tickets available from the Brisbane Powerhouse website.

