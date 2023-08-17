PREMIERE: Melbourne Neo-Soul Act Sweet Temper Release New Single ‘Better Than You’

Naarm/Melbourne-based neo-soul act Sweet Temper have returned with the second single off their forthcoming self-titled debut EP, out Friday, 22nd September. Dubbed ‘BetterThanYou’, the song was produced by guitarist Nick Robertson and mixed by PhilThrelfall (Illy, BlissnEso). “‘Better Than You’ is about the feeling of weightlessness and peace after walking away from a toxic relationship and realising you are better off,” the band explains in a press statement. “It is about acknowledging that in order to see a manipulator for who they truly are, you need to step away and separate yourself from repeating the cycle of forgiveness that leads to repeatedly being deceived and hurt. It’s about the desperation of manipulators who cling to relationships, when they have a lot of control.”

Sweet Temper – ‘Better Than You’

