NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by The Toads’ ‘Ex – KGB’, the final single from the Melbourne indie-supergroup’s upcoming debut album, In the Wilderness. There’s also neo-soul from KYE, rock from HighSchool, angelic pop from KESMAR feat. Flore Benguigui, hip hop from Gradi, and more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – May ’23

New additions 12/05/2023

The Toads – Ex – KGB

KESMAR w/Flore Benguigui – Always Chasing Rainbows

Gradi – L.O.M.O (League of My Own)

Hannah Macklin w/Cazeaux O.S.L.O – Otherworld

Haiku Hands w/Ribongia – Nunchucka

KYE w/Budjerah – Heavy Love

HighSchool – Colt

Nicholas Allbrook – Commodore

Jitwam – Hey Papi – Kraak & Smaak Remix

