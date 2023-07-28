Melbourne Post-Punks screensaver Release New Single ‘The Guilt’, Announce New Album

screensaver will release their second album, Decent Shapes, via Poison City Records later this year. The album’s lead single, ‘The Guilt’, picks up where the band’s 2021 debut LP, Expressions of Interest, left off, pairing the cold wave sounds of Siouxsie and the Banshees with the fleshy urgency that screensaver have honed on the stages of Australia and the US. Decent Shapes is out on Friday, 20th October.

For more new Australian music, check out our latest New Aus Music Playlist and make sure to follow the playlist on Spotify.

screensaver – ‘The Guilt’

