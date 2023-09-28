Hooper Crescent Announce New Album, Share Video for ‘Late Night TV’

Melbourne/Naarm rhythmic new wave combo Hooper Crescent will release their second LP, Essential Tremors, on Friday, 23rd February via Spoilsport Records. The album’s angular lead single, ‘Late Night TV’, is out now along with a playful and supremely silly music video from director Seamus Murphy – watch that below.

Hooper Crescent – ‘Late Night TV’

Hooper Crescent worked on Essential Tremors with engineer and producer John Lee, whose credits include Laura Jean, Lost Animal and The Stroppies. It was a significant step up from the low-budget recording process that gave rise to the band’s 2020 debut, Object Permanence.

“We wanted to see what direction our sound would take working in a more polished studio environment for our second album,” said singer and guitarist Sam Cummins. “We really emphasised the rhythmic/new wave qualities of our music, and pushed our sound into exciting new areas we could never have achieved ourselves.”

Cummins is joined in Hooper Crescent by keys player Kate Allan, guitarist Ian Ngo, bass player Gemma Helms and drummer Ash Stirling. Sam Lyons, of Naarm art-punks Eggy, played saxophone on the new album, while Jooyoung Kim is responsible for the excellent album cover. Take a look at the cover art and pre-order the album here.

