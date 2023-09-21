Melbourne Producer Aydin Sayar Shares Uplifting New Ballad ‘Day By Day’

After notching up collaborations with the likes of Mallrat and Montgomery, Naarm/Melbourne writer and producer Aydin Sayar has today returned with new single dubbed ‘Day by Day’, an intimate ballad that sees the artist deliver his past-self an uplifting message about his struggles with mental health.

“I was reminiscing about the first time I ever had a panic attack or suffered from anxiety and thought ‘if only I could go back to past Aydin and say hey it’s gonna be ok man,’” Aydin reflects in a press statement. “I was in a dark place at first which resulted in me turning to alcohol and I developed a habitual hermit-like existence. I just want to give my old self a big hug. Anxiety, panic and depression had a stronghold on my life for a longtime and I am definitely in a better place and sometimes I reflect on how bad things were”. You can take the track for a spin for yourself below.

Aydin Sayar – ‘Day By Day’

