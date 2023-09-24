Metro Boomin Cancels Australian Tour for Listen Out

Metro Boomin has cancelled his appearances at this month’s touring Listen Out festival. The US producer pulled out of the event the day before it kicked off in Brisbane. Listen Out organisers released a statement on Instagram on Saturday, saying the producer had “postponed his Australian tour for personal reasons”.

Metro Boomin was quoted as saying, “To my fans in Australia, I’m deeply sorry to tell you I have had to call off my Australia/NZ tour starting this weekend. If you’re one of my true fans & you’ve been following my socials I hope you will understand. Please accept my heartfelt apologies.”

Metro Boomin out of Listen Out, ONEFOUR Step up as Replacement

The organisers assured punters that all other international acts on the Listen Out and Listen In llineups – including Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice and Skrillex – were in Australia for the event. “We will also be announcing an additional Australian hip hop act shortly,” they said. A short time later, Listen Out added Western Sydney’s ONEFOUR to the lineup.

Listen Out got underway in Brisbane on Saturday, 23rd September, with Perth following on Sunday. Sister event Listen In, which hosts a smaller lineup than the flagship, took over Adelaide’s Ellis Park on Friday, 22nd September. Listen Out concludes in Melbourne and Sydney on Friday, 29th and Saturday, 30th September, respectively.

Listen Out 2023

ArrDee

Coi Leray

Four Tet

Friction

Ice Spice

JBEE

JPEGMAFIA

Jyoty

Kenny Beats

Lil Uzi Vert

Mallrat

Marc Rebillet

ONEFOUR

piri

Skrillex

SPINALL

venbee

Wongo B2B Little Fritter

Young Franco

Yunè Pinku

1tbsp

Ayebatonye

Donatachi

HANDSOME

Kobie Dee

Vv Pete

Willo

Dates & Venues

Friday, 29th September – Caribbean Gardens, Wurundjeri Land/Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 30th September – Centennial Park, Gadigal Country/Sydney NSW

Listen In 2023

Arrdee

Friction

Ice Spice

Lil Uzi Vert

Marc Rebillet

Piri

Skrillex

+ triple j Unearthed artist to be announced

Dates & Venues

Friday, 22nd September – Ellis Park, Adelaide SA

Further Reading

Lineups Announced for Listen Out & Listen In 2023: Skrillex, Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice & More

Skrillex Surprise-Releases New Album ‘Don’t Get Too Close’

Matty Healy Says Ice Spice Podcast Controversy “Doesn’t Actually Matter”