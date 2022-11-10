Michael Franti & Spearhead Announce 2023 Australian Headline Dates

American rapper, musician, poet, activist, documentarian, and singer-songwriter Michael Franti is bringing his independent project Spearhead down under for a stack of shows around next year’s Bluesfest.

Michael Franti and Spearhead will perform at Bluesfest Byron Bay, as well as playing headline shows in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Cairns, and a stack of Wanderlust events in Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, Byron Bay and Cairns.

The Sydney and Melbourne Wanderlust shows will be True North events, bringing together a number of wellbeing elements for punters including yoga, music, meditation, movement, groundedness and more. While the other Wanderlust shows will include practice-based Yoga Jams.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Michael again,” Wanderlust creator Radek Sali said in a press statement.

“He was the first headliner we ever booked back at our 2009 event in California, and he shares so many of our values — community, practice, healthy living, environmentalism and social justice, to name just a few. We’re thrilled to be able to support his tour in Australia and bring his voice to yogis across the country.”

You can catch all the important dates and details below.

Michael Franti & Spearhead 2023 Australian Headline Tour Dates

Tickets on sale Thursday, 17th November at 12pm AEDT

Monday, 3rd April – The Forum – Melbourne, VIC *

Wednesday, 5th April – The Gov – Adelaide, SA *

Friday, 7th April – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, NSW *

Sunday, 9th April – Bluesfest – Byron Bay, NSW

Monday, 10th April – Bluesfest – Byron Bay, NSW

Thursday, 13th April – Tanks Art Centre – Cairns, QLD *

*with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Wanderlust Dates

Saturday, 1st April – Yoga Lab – Perth, WA

Sunday, 2nd April – The Plaza Ballroom, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 5th April – HumanKind Yoga, Adelaide, SA

Monday, 8th April – Paddington Town Hall, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 9th April – Body Mind Life, Byron Bay, NSW

Thursday, 13th April – Cairns Esplanade Park – Cairns, QLD

