Mike Shinoda Is Coming To Australia To Speak At BIGSOUND 2023

The speaker lineup for BIGSOUND 2023 has exploded with the addition of one of nu-metal music’s biggest icons. Namely, Linkin Park rapper Mike Shinoda.

The biggest music industry conference in the southern hemisphere’s third speaker announcement has just arrived, also packing the likes of musicians Christine Anu, Ziggy Ramo, Kate Miller-Heidke, Gordi and Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq, plus big-dog reps from companies like HBO, APRA AMCOS, Bluey, Eurovision, Coachella and more.

Linkin Park – ‘Numb’

But let’s stay focused on the big news for a sec here: Mike mother flippin’ Shinoda. The three-time Grammy Award winner will be bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the BIGSOUND festivities, after selling over 100 million records globally with Linkin Park, producing music for A-list artists like Demi Lovato, Grandson and Sueco, serving in the trailblazing role of Community Innovation Advisor for Warner Music Group and raising millions of dollars for charity through his self-founded initiative, Music for Relief.

Elsewhere, legendary Torres Strait Islander singer Christine Anu will be a headline speaker at BIGSOUND’s 2023 First Nations Goolwal Goolwal program, while Georgia Maq and Kate Miller-Heidke will deliver sure-to-be-unforgettable keynote addresses.

BIGSOUND’s 2023 speaker program now spans an impressive 65 names, including previously announced luminaries like ROC Nation Records co-president Omar Grant (who was the road manager for Destiny’s Child and has recently worked closely with Rihanna on her last album ANTI), Interscope/Geffen A&R coordinator Michele Ronzon and founder of music AI company Musiio, Hazel Savage, who’s also currently working at Soundcloud as VP of music intelligence.

There are also plenty more lineup announcements to come: more than 100 speakers will be making their way to BIGSOUND in 2023, which is taking place at various venues around Fortitude Valley from Tuesday, 5th September to Friday, 8th September.

ICYMI, BIGSOUND’s conference and speaker program runs alongside its annual artist showcases, and tickets for both are on sale now.

Over 140 artists will perform at this year’s event include BAYANG (Tha Bushranger), Bec Stevens, Cult Shotta, Delivery, Dr Sure’s Unusal Practice, Full Flower Moon Band, GAUCI, Gut Health, J-MILLA, Kobie Dee and MARLON X RULLA. Elsewhere are the likes of MF Tomlinson, Moaning Lisa, Nat Vazer, PRICIE, RAAVE TAPES, REBEL YELL, Siobhan Cotchin, STUMPS, Tamara & the Dreams, The Slingers, Too Birds and Twine.

You can peep all the latest details down below.

Tuesday, 5th – Friday, 8th September – Multiple Venues, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

Tickets on sale now

BIGSOUND 2023 Speaker Lineup

Adrian Collette OAM (Creative Australia)

Alex The Astronaut (Artist)

Anna Lunoe (Artist)

Antony Attridge (Burn Gently)

Ash King (Support Act)

Brittany Spanos (Rolling Stone)

Brodie Lancaster (Journalist)

Casey O’Shaughnessy (Select)

Chris O’Neill (APRA AMCOS)

Christine Anu (Artist)

Dean Ormston (APRA AMCOS)

Edwina Flock (Environmental Music Prize)

Genna Alexopoulos (Super Duper)

Georgia Maq (Artist)

Heidi Lenffer (FEAT)

Joff Bush (Composer)

Kate Miller-Heidke (Artist)

Kathy Wilson (Suitcase Records)

Mike Shinoda (Artist)

Mikey Cahill (Journalist)

Paige X. Cho (Bolster Group)

Sophie Payten (Gordi) (Artist)

Sosefina Fuamoli (Journalist)

Viv Mellish (Gyrostream)

Joining…

Ziggy Ramo (Artist)

Chloe Pean (AEG Presents)

Chris Brearley (Greyline Touring / School Night)

Chris Duncan (The Orchard)

Christiaan Kröner (FUGA / Downtown)

Cora Chan (Clockenflap Festival)

David Telfer (DMT Law Firm)

Dev Sherlock (SXSW)

Ed Lilo (Festival Republic)

Eli Gelernter (Wasserman)

Hallie Anderson (Rareform)

Hannah Sklonick (Secretly Group)

Jackie Palazzolo (Riot Games)

Jaclyn Ulman (Grandstand Media)

Jacob Daneman (Pitch Perfect PR)

Jamie Shaughnessy (CAA)

Jule Konrad (FMLY)

Kate English (Parallel Lines)

Louisa Robinson (Form Presents)

Matt Hanner (Runaway Artists)

Patrick Daniel (Reeperbahn)

Seth Hubbard (Polyvinyl)

Seth Kallen (This Faction)

Silke Westera (FKP Scorpio)

Simon Franglen (Composer/Producer)

Simon Napier-Bell (Manager)

Steve Zapp (ITB)

Tony Kiewel (Sub Pop)

Joining…

Andy Kalyvas

Ash Stahl

Cabrea Casey

Hazel Savage

Michele Ronzon

Omar Grant

Scott Cohen

Vanessa Palmer

+ more to be announced…

BIGSOUND 2023 Artist Lineup

1tbsp

Ūla

aleksiah

Alf the Great

Anieszka

Ashli

Aurateque

Baby Prince

Battlesnake

BAYANG (tha Bushranger)

Bec Stevens

Beckah Amani

Behind You

bella amor

Ben Swissa

Boomchild

Boox Kid

CAMINO GOLD

Casey Lowry

Charbel

Charm of Finches

CHISEKO

Chitra

CLOE TERARE

Coldwave

Cult Shotta

Dean Brady

Delivery

DENNI

DICE

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Dyan Tai

ECB

Elizabeth

Emma Volard

FELIVAND

FELONY.

Foley

Freight Train Foxes

Friends of Friends

Full Flower Moon Band

GAUCI

Georgia Llewellyn

GIMMY

Glenn Skuthorpe Band

Good Pash

Gut Health

Hannah Cameron

Haters

Hevenshe

Isaac Puerile

Izy

Jada Weazel

J-MILLA

Joan & The Giants

Joey Leigh Wagtail

Johnny Hunter

Jujulipps

JUNGAJI

Kavi

Khi’led

Kid Heron

King Ivy

Kitschen Boy

Kobie Dee

Komang

Kristal West

Kuzco

Little Green

Logan

Lola Scott

Loren Ryana

MARLON X RULLA

Mason Watts

Matilda Pearl

Mazbou Q

Melody Moko

MF Tomlinson

Micah Heathwood

Mikayla Pasterfield

Miss June

Miss Kaninna

Moaning Lisa

Moss

mostly sleeping

Mr Rhodes

Nat Vazer

Nathan May

Nikodimos

Oscar the Wild

Otiuh

PRICIE

Platonic Sex

POOKIE

Porcelain Boy

Porpoise Spit

PRETTY BLEAK

Proteins of Magic

Ra Ra Viper

RAAVE TAPES

Radio Free Alice

Radium Dolls

REBEL YELL

Riiki Reid

Ruby Jackson

Rum Jungle

S.A.B

Sachém

SAHXL

Siobhan Cotchin

smol fish

Sollyy

Sophisticated Dingo

Southeast Desert Metal

Steph Strings

STUMPS

Suzi

SWIDT

Taitu’uga

Tamara & the Dreams

teddie

The Empty Threats

The Grogans

The Merindas

The Omnific

The Slingers

Thunder Fox

Tjaka

Too Birds

Tori Forsyth

Trophie

Twine

Valtozash

Vixens of Fall

WHO SHOT SCOTT

Yawdoesitall

YIRGJHILYA

Yorke

Zheani

Zia Jade

Further Reading

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Updates Fans On The Band’s Future

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Says Metal Was “Too White” Before Nu Metal Began

BIGSOUND Speaker Lineup: Wham! Manager, ‘Avatar’ Composer + More