Mike Shinoda Is Coming To Australia To Speak At BIGSOUND 2023

The speaker lineup for BIGSOUND 2023 has exploded with the addition of one of nu-metal music’s biggest icons. Namely, Linkin Park rapper Mike Shinoda.
The biggest music industry conference in the southern hemisphere’s third speaker announcement has just arrived, also packing the likes of musicians Christine Anu, Ziggy Ramo, Kate Miller-Heidke, Gordi and Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq, plus big-dog reps from companies like HBO, APRA AMCOS, Bluey, Eurovision, Coachella and more.
Linkin Park – ‘Numb’
But let’s stay focused on the big news for a sec here: Mike mother flippin’ Shinoda. The three-time Grammy Award winner will be bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the BIGSOUND festivities, after selling over 100 million records globally with Linkin Park, producing music for A-list artists like Demi Lovato, Grandson and Sueco, serving in the trailblazing role of Community Innovation Advisor for Warner Music Group and raising millions of dollars for charity through his self-founded initiative, Music for Relief.
Elsewhere, legendary Torres Strait Islander singer Christine Anu will be a headline speaker at BIGSOUND’s 2023 First Nations Goolwal Goolwal program, while Georgia Maq and Kate Miller-Heidke will deliver sure-to-be-unforgettable keynote addresses.
BIGSOUND’s 2023 speaker program now spans an impressive 65 names, including previously announced luminaries like ROC Nation Records co-president Omar Grant (who was the road manager for Destiny’s Child and has recently worked closely with Rihanna on her last album ANTI), Interscope/Geffen A&R coordinator Michele Ronzon and founder of music AI company Musiio, Hazel Savage, who’s also currently working at Soundcloud as VP of music intelligence.
There are also plenty more lineup announcements to come: more than 100 speakers will be making their way to BIGSOUND in 2023, which is taking place at various venues around Fortitude Valley from Tuesday, 5th September to Friday, 8th September.
ICYMI, BIGSOUND’s conference and speaker program runs alongside its annual artist showcases, and tickets for both are on sale now.
Over 140 artists will perform at this year’s event include BAYANG (Tha Bushranger), Bec Stevens, Cult Shotta, Delivery, Dr Sure’s Unusal Practice, Full Flower Moon Band, GAUCI, Gut Health, J-MILLA, Kobie Dee and MARLON X RULLA. Elsewhere are the likes of MF Tomlinson, Moaning Lisa, Nat Vazer, PRICIE, RAAVE TAPES, REBEL YELL, Siobhan Cotchin, STUMPS, Tamara & the Dreams, The Slingers, Too Birds and Twine.
You can peep all the latest details down below.
BIGSOUND 2023 Dates & Venues
Tuesday, 5th – Friday, 8th September – Multiple Venues, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane
Tickets on sale now
BIGSOUND 2023 Speaker Lineup
- Adrian Collette OAM (Creative Australia)
- Alex The Astronaut (Artist)
- Anna Lunoe (Artist)
- Antony Attridge (Burn Gently)
- Ash King (Support Act)
- Brittany Spanos (Rolling Stone)
- Brodie Lancaster (Journalist)
- Casey O’Shaughnessy (Select)
- Chris O’Neill (APRA AMCOS)
- Christine Anu (Artist)
- Dean Ormston (APRA AMCOS)
- Edwina Flock (Environmental Music Prize)
- Genna Alexopoulos (Super Duper)
- Georgia Maq (Artist)
- Heidi Lenffer (FEAT)
- Joff Bush (Composer)
- Kate Miller-Heidke (Artist)
- Kathy Wilson (Suitcase Records)
- Mike Shinoda (Artist)
- Mikey Cahill (Journalist)
- Paige X. Cho (Bolster Group)
- Sophie Payten (Gordi) (Artist)
- Sosefina Fuamoli (Journalist)
- Viv Mellish (Gyrostream)
Joining…
- Ziggy Ramo (Artist)
- Chloe Pean (AEG Presents)
- Chris Brearley (Greyline Touring / School Night)
- Chris Duncan (The Orchard)
- Christiaan Kröner (FUGA / Downtown)
- Cora Chan (Clockenflap Festival)
- David Telfer (DMT Law Firm)
- Dev Sherlock (SXSW)
- Ed Lilo (Festival Republic)
- Eli Gelernter (Wasserman)
- Hallie Anderson (Rareform)
- Hannah Sklonick (Secretly Group)
- Jackie Palazzolo (Riot Games)
- Jaclyn Ulman (Grandstand Media)
- Jacob Daneman (Pitch Perfect PR)
- Jamie Shaughnessy (CAA)
- Jule Konrad (FMLY)
- Kate English (Parallel Lines)
- Louisa Robinson (Form Presents)
- Matt Hanner (Runaway Artists)
- Patrick Daniel (Reeperbahn)
- Seth Hubbard (Polyvinyl)
- Seth Kallen (This Faction)
- Silke Westera (FKP Scorpio)
- Simon Franglen (Composer/Producer)
- Simon Napier-Bell (Manager)
- Steve Zapp (ITB)
- Tony Kiewel (Sub Pop)
Joining…
- Andy Kalyvas
- Ash Stahl
- Cabrea Casey
- Hazel Savage
- Michele Ronzon
- Omar Grant
- Scott Cohen
- Vanessa Palmer
- + more to be announced…
BIGSOUND 2023 Artist Lineup
- 1tbsp
- Ūla
- aleksiah
- Alf the Great
- Anieszka
- Ashli
- Aurateque
- Baby Prince
- Battlesnake
- BAYANG (tha Bushranger)
- Bec Stevens
- Beckah Amani
- Behind You
- bella amor
- Ben Swissa
- Boomchild
- Boox Kid
- CAMINO GOLD
- Casey Lowry
- Charbel
- Charm of Finches
- CHISEKO
- Chitra
- CLOE TERARE
- Coldwave
- Cult Shotta
- Dean Brady
- Delivery
- DENNI
- DICE
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice
- Dyan Tai
- ECB
- Elizabeth
- Emma Volard
- FELIVAND
- FELONY.
- Foley
- Freight Train Foxes
- Friends of Friends
- Full Flower Moon Band
- GAUCI
- Georgia Llewellyn
- GIMMY
- Glenn Skuthorpe Band
- Good Pash
- Gut Health
- Hannah Cameron
- Haters
- Hevenshe
- Isaac Puerile
- Izy
- Jada Weazel
- J-MILLA
- Joan & The Giants
- Joey Leigh Wagtail
- Johnny Hunter
- Jujulipps
- JUNGAJI
- Kavi
- Khi’led
- Kid Heron
- King Ivy
- Kitschen Boy
- Kobie Dee
- Komang
- Kristal West
- Kuzco
- Little Green
- Logan
- Lola Scott
- Loren Ryana
- MARLON X RULLA
- Mason Watts
- Matilda Pearl
- Mazbou Q
- Melody Moko
- MF Tomlinson
- Micah Heathwood
- Mikayla Pasterfield
- Miss June
- Miss Kaninna
- Moaning Lisa
- Moss
- mostly sleeping
- Mr Rhodes
- Nat Vazer
- Nathan May
- Nikodimos
- Oscar the Wild
- Otiuh
- PRICIE
- Platonic Sex
- POOKIE
- Porcelain Boy
- Porpoise Spit
- PRETTY BLEAK
- Proteins of Magic
- Ra Ra Viper
- RAAVE TAPES
- Radio Free Alice
- Radium Dolls
- REBEL YELL
- Riiki Reid
- Ruby Jackson
- Rum Jungle
- S.A.B
- Sachém
- SAHXL
- Siobhan Cotchin
- smol fish
- Sollyy
- Sophisticated Dingo
- Southeast Desert Metal
- Steph Strings
- STUMPS
- Suzi
- SWIDT
- Taitu’uga
- Tamara & the Dreams
- teddie
- The Empty Threats
- The Grogans
- The Merindas
- The Omnific
- The Slingers
- Thunder Fox
- Tjaka
- Too Birds
- Tori Forsyth
- Trophie
- Twine
- Valtozash
- Vixens of Fall
- WHO SHOT SCOTT
- Yawdoesitall
- YIRGJHILYA
- Yorke
- Zheani
- Zia Jade
