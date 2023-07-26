BIGSOUND Speaker Lineup: Wham! Manager, ‘Avatar’ Composer + More

The lineup of speakers coming down under to share their know-how at the biggest music industry conference in the southern hemisphere, BIGSOUND, has just gotten bigger, with a stack of international heavyweights joining the party in 2023.

Leading the charge is Simon Napier-Bell, the iconic record producer, artist manager, author and journalist, fresh from starring in an acclaimed Netflix documentary about one of the acts he used to manage, WHAM!

WHAM! | Official Trailer | Netflix

Napier-Bell – whose management CV also includes WHAM! frontman George Michael himself, plus The Yardbirds and Boney M – will be heading to Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley this September, for a special “in-conversation” event.

Grammy award winning English composer Simon Franglen, best known for his work on the Avatar films, is also joining BIGSOUND’s 2023 speaker lineup, alsongside South By Southwest’s Senior Music Programmer Dev Sherlock, president of Sub Pop records Tony Kiewel, Paramount’s VP of music Vanessa Palmer, and CAA agent Cameron Kaiser (who’s responsible for booking international megastars such as Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky, Christina Aguilera, Troye Sivan, Wu Tang Clan, Public Enemy and more).

“While we’re extremely fortunate to have a thriving, tenacious and ever-expanding industry in our own backyard, the importance of global relationships cannot be overlooked,” BIGSOUND programmer Tom Larkin said today in a press statement.

“So, in 2023, we’re leveraging all 22 years of our collective BIGSOUND experience to secure the most important figures in the industry for our next crop of Aussie acts. Deals mean meals and every very person we are bringing to BIGSOUND can further an artist’s career immeasurably!”

BIGSOUND’s 2023 speaker program now spans an impressive 40 names, including previously announced big dogs like ROC Nation Records co-president Omar Grant (who was the road manager for Destiny’s Child and has recently worked closely with Rihanna on her last album ANTI), Interscope/Geffen A&R coordinator Michele Ronzon and founder of music AI company Musiio, Hazel Savage, who’s also currently working at Soundcloud as VP of music intelligence.

There are also plenty more lineup announcements to come: more than 100 speakers will be making their way to BIGSOUND in 2023, which is taking place at various venues around Fortitude Valley from Tuesday, 5th September to Friday, 8th September.

ICYMI, BIGSOUND’s conference and speaker program runs alongside its annual artist showcases, and tickets for both are on sale now.

Over 140 artists will perform at this year’s event include BAYANG (Tha Bushranger), Bec Stevens, Cult Shotta, Delivery, Dr Sure’s Unusal Practice, Full Flower Moon Band, GAUCI, Gut Health, J-MILLA, Kobie Dee and MARLON X RULLA. Elsewhere are the likes of MF Tomlinson, Moaning Lisa, Nat Vazer, PRICIE, RAAVE TAPES, REBEL YELL, Siobhan Cotchin, STUMPS, Tamara & the Dreams, The Slingers, Too Birds and Twine.

You can peep all the latest details down below.

Tuesday, 5th – Friday, 8th September – Multiple Venues, Fortitude Valley, Brisbane

Tickets on sale now

BIGSOUND 2023 Speaker Lineup

Chloe Pean (AEG Presents)

Chris Brearley (Greyline Touring / School Night)

Chris Duncan (The Orchard)

Christiaan Kröner (FUGA / Downtown)

Cora Chan (Clockenflap Festival)

David Telfer (DMT Law Firm)

Dev Sherlock (SXSW)

Ed Lilo (Festival Republic)

Eli Gelernter (Wasserman)

Hallie Anderson (Rareform)

Hannah Sklonick (Secretly Group)

Jackie Palazzolo (Riot Games)

Jaclyn Ulman (Grandstand Media)

Jacob Daneman (Pitch Perfect PR)

Jamie Shaughnessy (CAA)

Jule Konrad (FMLY)

Kate English (Parallel Lines)

Louisa Robinson (Form Presents)

Matt Hanner (Runaway Artists)

Patrick Daniel (Reeperbahn)

Seth Hubbard (Polyvinyl)

Seth Kallen (This Faction)

Silke Westera (FKP Scorpio)

Simon Franglen (Composer/Producer)

Simon Napier-Bell (Manager)

Steve Zapp (ITB)

Tony Kiewel (Sub Pop)

Joining…

Andy Kalyvas

Ash Stahl

Cabrea Casey

Hazel Savage

Michele Ronzon

Omar Grant

Scott Cohen

Vanessa Palmer

+ more to be announced…

BIGSOUND 2023 Artist Lineup

1tbsp

Ūla

aleksiah

Alf the Great

Anieszka

Ashli

Aurateque

Baby Prince

Battlesnake

BAYANG (tha Bushranger)

Bec Stevens

Beckah Amani

Behind You

bella amor

Ben Swissa

Boomchild

Boox Kid

CAMINO GOLD

Casey Lowry

Charbel

Charm of Finches

CHISEKO

Chitra

CLOE TERARE

Coldwave

Cult Shotta

Dean Brady

Delivery

DENNI

DICE

Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice

Dyan Tai

ECB

Elizabeth

Emma Volard

FELIVAND

FELONY.

Foley

Freight Train Foxes

Friends of Friends

Full Flower Moon Band

GAUCI

Georgia Llewellyn

GIMMY

Glenn Skuthorpe Band

Good Pash

Gut Health

Hannah Cameron

Haters

Hevenshe

Isaac Puerile

Izy

Jada Weazel

J-MILLA

Joan & The Giants

Joey Leigh Wagtail

Johnny Hunter

Jujulipps

JUNGAJI

Kavi

Khi’led

Kid Heron

King Ivy

Kitschen Boy

Kobie Dee

Komang

Kristal West

Kuzco

Little Green

Logan

Lola Scott

Loren Ryana

MARLON X RULLA

Mason Watts

Matilda Pearl

Mazbou Q

Melody Moko

MF Tomlinson

Micah Heathwood

Mikayla Pasterfield

Miss June

Miss Kaninna

Moaning Lisa

Moss

mostly sleeping

Mr Rhodes

Nat Vazer

Nathan May

Nikodimos

Oscar the Wild

Otiuh

PRICIE

Platonic Sex

POOKIE

Porcelain Boy

Porpoise Spit

PRETTY BLEAK

Proteins of Magic

Ra Ra Viper

RAAVE TAPES

Radio Free Alice

Radium Dolls

REBEL YELL

Riiki Reid

Ruby Jackson

Rum Jungle

S.A.B

Sachém

SAHXL

Siobhan Cotchin

smol fish

Sollyy

Sophisticated Dingo

Southeast Desert Metal

Steph Strings

STUMPS

Suzi

SWIDT

Taitu’uga

Tamara & the Dreams

teddie

The Empty Threats

The Grogans

The Merindas

The Omnific

The Slingers

Thunder Fox

Tjaka

Too Birds

Tori Forsyth

Trophie

Twine

Valtozash

Vixens of Fall

WHO SHOT SCOTT

Yawdoesitall

YIRGJHILYA

Yorke

Zheani

Zia Jade

