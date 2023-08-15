Models Announce 40 Years of Motion 2023 National Tour

Veteran Melbourne band Models will hit the road in celebration of 40 years of their breakthrough hit ‘I Hear Motion’. The 1983 track, which was the first single taken from their third album The Pleasure Of Your Company, remains the band’s biggest and most enduring hit, reaching the top 40 in the US and launching a wave of success for the band.

The group will play nine shows on the ’40 Years of Motion’ tour throughout October and November, getting underway at the Sooki Lounge in Belgrave on Friday, 6th October, and moving through venues around Victoria, Queensland, NSW, and South Australia. It’ll wrap up on Saturday, 18th November with a show at the Theatre Royal in Castlemaine.

The band was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2010, which was sadly followed just a week later by the death of longtime member James Freud.

“[James] came back from England and on The Pleasure Of Your Company album he recorded some amazing bass playing,” band member Andrew Duffield recalled about Freud in 2017. “There’s even a bass solo on ‘I Hear Motion’. James slowly infiltrated the band, making his presence known as a songwriter.”

The band’s last studio album, Models’ Media, came out in 1986, and the band went on hiatus in 1988. The band teamed up a few times throughout the 2000s for reunion shows, and have been touring on and off since about 2010. They’ve released a couple of EPs over the last decade, including Memo in 2015 and GTK in 2013.

Models 40 Years Of Motion Australian Tour 2023

Friday, 6th October – Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, Vic

Thursday, 12th October – Espy Basement, St Kilda, Vic

Friday, 13th October – Paddington RSL, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 20th October – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, 21st October – The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 27th October – The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 3rd November – The Croxton Bandroom, Thornbury, Vic

Saturday, 11th November – Barwon Club Hotel, Geelong, Vic

Saturday, 18th November – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, Vic

