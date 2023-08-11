The Mark of Cain Announce 2023 ‘Ill At Ease’ National Tour

Adelaide hard rock band The Mark of Cain are reissuing their 1995 opus Ill At Ease on vinyl, and they’re hitting the road to celebrate. In addition to previously announced performances at Off the Rails in Sydney and Newcastle and Melbourne’s Eighty-Six festival, the Scott brothers will play Ill At Ease celebration gigs in Hobart, Fremantle, Canberra, Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane.

A range of support acts will join The Mark of Cain throughout the run – which is happening from October till December – including Batpiss and The Maggie Pills (Melbourne), Legal Noise and Rabbit (Hobart), Injured Ninja and Hidden Cycles (Freo) and Cable Ties (Adelaide). Details below.

The Mark of Cain – ‘LMA’

The Mark of Cain recorded Ill At Ease with producer Henry Rollins and released it via Chris Murphy’s rooArt label in November 1995. The band’s third album featured the singles ‘First Time’ and ‘LMA’. “The record is unbelievable,” Rollins in a statement. “It’s just one of the best things I have ever heard. I’m so proud to be involved.”

28 years down the line, guitarist and vocalist John Scott has nothing but fond memories of the album. “This album became our watershed moment and helped firmly place us in the zeitgeist of that momentous 90s era in Australian music,” he said.

The album has been remastered for the vinyl reissue. It’s coming out as a double-LP with an embossed gatefold sleeve. The band are also releasing a limited edition blood red vinyl titled Live Livid ’96, which features six songs recorded at Brisbane’s Livid Festival. Learn more about the vinyl releases here.

The Mark of Cain Ill At Ease Tour 2023

Friday, 27th October – The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 28th October – Hobart Uni Bar, Hobart TAS

Saturday, 11th November – Freo.Social, Fremantle WA

Saturday, 25th November – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

Wednesday, 13th December – The Basement, Canberra ACT

Friday, 15th December – The Metro, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 16th December – The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Tickets on sale now

