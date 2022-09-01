Montaigne, Harvey Sutherland, Becca Hatch Set For Sydney All-Nighter

A brand new, free music event is launching in Sydney this month (Saturday, 17th September). Presented by the Solotel Group, the Sydney All-Nighter is funded by the NSW Government as part of the CBDs Revitalisation Program.

Highlighting over 100 Australian DJs and live acts across a range of venues including the Darlo Bar, Kings Cross Hotel, the Opera Bar and The Marly, the initiative is giving Sydney’s nightlife a boost. At the pointy end of the lineup there’s Montaigne, Harvey Sutherland, Becca Hatch, Confidence Man, Northeast Party House and more.

Harvey Sutherland – ‘Feeling Of Love (ft. DāM-FunK)’

CEO of the Solotel Group, Elliot Soloman has said, “Sydney All-Nighter was created to encourage people to come out at night and experience the best of Sydney’s vibrant music and nightlife culture from the Cross to Parramatta. We’ve assembled an incredibly talented and diverse lineup, tailoring each venue’s artist roster to its unique local identity and community. Solotel is a huge champion of Sydney’s nightlife and we’re enormously grateful for the support of the NSW Government in making this initiative come to life.”

With 27 stages across 16 venues, it has the makings of an epic night out. You can find out more about the Sydney All-Nighter here, and check out the full list of participating venues below, as well as an abridged artist lineup.

Sydney All-Nighter

Participating Venues

The Albion Hotel

Waywards at the Bank Hotel

Barangaroo House

The Clock

Kings Cross Hotel

The Marly

Paddo Inn

Darlo Bar

The Erko

The Golden Sheaf

Goros

Opera Bar

The Edinburgh Castle

Regent Hotel

Public House Petersham

Courthouse Hotel

Artists

Confidence Man (DJ Set)

Harvey Sutherland (DJ Set)

Montaigne (Live)

Northeast Party House (D Set)

Alex K

Arona Mane

Becca Hatch

Dan Barnett

Dexter

Dj Discretion

Joyride Kye

Lo’99

Paris Lawrence

Sgt Slick

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

and many more

