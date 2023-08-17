Vv Pete and Becca Hatch to Play Free Gig for Sydney Fringe Festival

Young Henrys have announced the lineup for the next installment of their Best Served Loud gig series, which will take over the Albion Hotel in Parramatta as part of the Sydney Fringe on Saturday, 16 September. Singer Becca Hatch and emerging rappers Vv Pete and Isaac Puerile lead the announcement, rounded out by producer Sollyy.

Best Served Loud will run from 5pm to 9pm, with DJs spinning tunes late into the night after that. Hosted by FBi presenter Del, the event is completely free to enter – and you can RSVP at the link below.

Vv Pete: ‘Frauds’

The Sydney Fringe Festival runs from Friday, 1st to Saturday, 16th September, with more than 450 events scheduled to take place across Sydney – you can have a look over the full program on the website.

Hatch, who broke out in 2022 with singles like ‘Without You’ and ‘Blessed’, recently dropped a new single with Victorian singer KIAN called ‘All of Me’.

“‘All of Me’ comes from both an internal perspective and a conversational one,” the duo said in a statement. “It’s a reflection of two individuals holding themselves accountable and being empathetic towards one another as they navigate the ups and downs in day-to-day life.”

Vv Pete, meanwhile, has recently been announced on the lineup for the upcoming SXSW Sydney Music Festival, and will also appear at Heaps Gay’s mammoth 10th birthday street party on Saturday, 30th September.

Young Henrys Best Served Loud Lineup 2023

Becca Hatch

Isaac Puerile

Vv Pete

Sollyy

Date & Venue

Saturday, 16th September – Albion Hotel, Parramatta

Entry is free, you can RSVP here.

