Vic’s SOUND TRACKS Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup: Harvey Sutherland, Maple Glider + More

Harvey Sutherland, Maple Glider, and RONA. have been locked in to perform at the brand new Victorian festival SOUND TRACKS this October. Organised by the OK Motels crew, SOUND TRACKS isn’t your standard festival: punters will hop on a restored steam train and spend two nights travelling from Melbourne to Charlton and back again, with performances happening on board and at various venues around the small town.

Acts like Juno Mamba, Adriana, and the Sam Boon House Band will deliver sets on board the heritage steam train as it putters through regional Victoria on Friday, 7th October, while Maple Glider and Folk Bitch Trio will perform at the Charlton Bowling club the following day.

Harvey Sutherland: ‘Feeling of Love’ feat. Dām-Funk

Sutherland, RONA. and Glass Beams will all appear at the Rex Theatre in Charlton on the Saturday night, before the train heads back to Melbourne on Sunday afternoon. You can have a look at the full schedule on the SOUND TRACKS website.

There’ll be a host of other activities as well, including afternoon tea with the CWA, a dinner and a show at the Charlton Shire Hall, and a Sunday book club with trivia and sandwiches. Capacity is strictly limited to 200, and there are various levels of sleepers and compartments available to book – from the more luxe sleepers to a simple seat where you can BYO blanket.

If you’re not into trains, you can also book tickets to just see the gigs at Charlton on the Saturday, without joining the rail journey.

Dates & Venues

Friday, 6th to Sunday, 8th October 2023 – Various venues, Victoria

Tickets are on sale Tuesday, 15th August via SOUND TRACKS.

