Montaigne, Harvey Sutherland, Becca Hatch Set For Sydney ‘All-Nighter’

A brand new, free, music event is launching in Sydney this month (Saturday, September 17th). Presented by the Solotel Group, the ‘Sydney All-Nighter’ is funded by the NSW Government as part of the CBDs Revitalisation Program.

Highlighting over 100 of Australia’s best DJs and live acts across a range of venues including the Darlo Bar, Kings Cross Hotel, the Opera Bar and The Marly, the initiative is putting Sydney’s nightlife on point. On the lineup, music fans can catch sets by the likes of Montaigne, Harvey Sutherland, Becca Hatch, Confidence Man, Northeast Party House and more.

Harvey Sutherland – ‘Feeling Of Love (ft. DāM-FunK)’

CEO of the Solotel Group, Elliot Soloman has said, “‘Sydney All-Nighter’ was created to encourage people to come out at night and experience the best of Sydney’s vibrant music and nightlife culture from the Cross to Parramatta. We’ve assembled an incredibly talented and diverse lineup, tailoring each venue’s artist roster to its unique local identity and community. Solotel is a huge champion of Sydney’s nightlife and we’re enormously grateful for the support of the NSW Government in making this initiative come to life.”

27 stages across 16 venues makes for one epic night out – you can find out more about the Sydney All-Nighter here, and check out the full list of participating venues below.

Sydney All-Nighter By Solotel

Participating Venues