PREMIERE: Gut Health Skewer Melbourne’s Hip Suburbs on ‘Inner Norm’

Gut Health have produced their first-ever music video, for ‘Inner Norm’, the lead track from the Melbourne/Naarm band’s debut 7-inch, Electric Party Chrome Girl. The song takes a fairly polite dig at some of the behaviour and attitudes of those residing in Melbourne’s inner north.

“You reside in the inner norm,” sings front person Althina Uh Oh. “I reside in the inner norm.” In the music video, Gut Health generate an atmosphere that’s more playful than cynical, which chimes with the song’s garage-rock-meets-disco-pop sound.

Gut Health – ‘Inner Norm’

Uh Oh directed the video for ‘Inner Norm’, which was captured in one shot by director of photography Kieren Barber-Wilson. When not performing delirious and infectious lead vocals for Gut Health, Uh Oh runs a production house called Eye to Eye Productions.

Gut Health’s debut 7-inch came out in November 2022 via Marthouse Records (Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice, Heir Traffic). The band’s debut album is slated for release later this year and the quintet will be previewing new material at Melbourne’s Cherry Bar on Saturday, 18th March, with support from Kosmetika.

Gut Health are also performing at the Sydney Road Street Party and supporting Black Lips in Melbourne/Naarm.

Sunday, 26th February – SYNers in the Chapel @ Chapel off Chapel, Naarm/Melbourne

Tickets

Friday, 3rd March – w/Black Lips @ The Espy, Naarm/Melbourne

Tickets

Saturday, 4th March – Across the Punt @ The Gem & Lulie Tavern, Naarm/Melbourne

Free

Sunday, 5th March – Sydney Road Street Party, Naarm/Melbourne

Free

Saturday, 18th March – w/Kosmetika @ Cherry Bar, Naarm/Melbourne

Tickets

