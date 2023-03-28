Naretha Williams Announces New Album ‘Into Dusk We Fall’, Shares First Single

Naretha Williams has announced the follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2020 record Blak Mass. Into Dusk We Fall will be released on Friday, 26th May, through Williams’ newly launched label Groundstar.

The Wiradjuri artist has also dropped the first single from the new project, titled ‘Kairotic’, which you can listen to via Bandcamp over here.

Naretha Williams: ‘Chaos Country’

Into Dusk We Fall was largely constructed remotely, with Wiliams sending edits and sessions back and forth with her collaborator and partner Cyrus Williams. According to a press release, the album absorbs this dislocation, and “speaks to staying sane in spite of insurmountable distance, endless unknowns and ultimately an underlying love story.”

Blak Mass began as a commissioned work by the City of Melbourne for a live event back in 2019, and saw Williams brilliantly wrangle Melbourne’s Town Hall Grand Organ to create a colossal electronic soundscape.

“It is monumental, it’s enormous, it’s foreboding, it’s structurally very imposing,” she told The Age in 2020. “The guts of it, all the pipes behind what you see on stage, is massive, so part of my process was also going in and exploring the instrument itself.”

The project earned Williams the award for Best Experimental or Avant-Garde Act at the 2019 Music Victoria Awards.

Naretha Williams – Into Dusk We Fall

Nightshade Kairotic Wind You Up Control Z Tender Kill Second Star Honeysuckle Into Dusk We Fall

