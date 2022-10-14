News

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

New Aus Music Playlist

Baby Cool | Credit: Imogen O'Doyle

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes Baby Cool’s kraut-pop charmer ‘The Sea’, acid house pop music from Ghanaian-Australian sibling duo Kinder and similar dance floor fodder from Pink Matter and Hellcat Speedracer. There’s also indie pop pleasantries from Way Dynamic and Royel Otis, a dose of 2-step from Huntly, and loads more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Additions: 14/10/2022

Baby Cool – The Sea

Way Dynamic – Not a Fan

Kinder – Keep Up

Huntly – Undertage

Pink Matter w/Squidgenini – Blue

Adult Art Club – Shaded Blu

Joshua Amour – In My Mind

Royel Otis – Kool Aid

GURPAAL – Colourblind (feat. Boo Seeka)

BOY $COUT GATSBY w/Mason Dane – Rolls Royce

Hellcat Speedracer – Pattie

Imogen Clark – Compensating

True Vibenation feat. Jannah Beth – Wild Card

Wrong Way Up – Try Before You Buy

