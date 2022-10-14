NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Listen to this month’s playlist
New Additions: 14/10/2022
Baby Cool – The Sea
Way Dynamic – Not a Fan
Kinder – Keep Up
Huntly – Undertage
Pink Matter w/Squidgenini – Blue
Adult Art Club – Shaded Blu
Joshua Amour – In My Mind
Royel Otis – Kool Aid
GURPAAL – Colourblind (feat. Boo Seeka)
BOY $COUT GATSBY w/Mason Dane – Rolls Royce
Hellcat Speedracer – Pattie
Imogen Clark – Compensating
True Vibenation feat. Jannah Beth – Wild Card
Wrong Way Up – Try Before You Buy
