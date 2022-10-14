NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes Baby Cool’s kraut-pop charmer ‘The Sea’, acid house pop music from Ghanaian-Australian sibling duo Kinder and similar dance floor fodder from Pink Matter and Hellcat Speedracer. There’s also indie pop pleasantries from Way Dynamic and Royel Otis, a dose of 2-step from Huntly, and loads more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and fire up this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to see previous instalments of the playlist.)