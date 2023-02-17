NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes the long-awaited second single from Melbourne-based, Palestinian songwriter and performer YARA, 37 seconds of uncompromising hardcore from Indigenous hardcore band BACKHAND, Danika’s spare and unflinching ‘FYA’, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – February ’23

New additions 17/02/2022

YARA – Back of the Uber

Danika – FYA

KYE – Ribena

CODY JON – flowergirl

Marceline – Who Are You?

Babaganouj – Stay Up For Me

Death By Denim – My House is a Club

Pretty Girl – All Good

BACKHAND – Pull the Trigger

Moody Beaches – Counting Reasons

Harvey Sutherland – Changes

