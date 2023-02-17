NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes the long-awaited second single from Melbourne-based, Palestinian songwriter and performer YARA, 37 seconds of uncompromising hardcore from Indigenous hardcore band BACKHAND, Danika’s spare and unflinching ‘FYA’, and plenty more.
The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)
New Aus Music Playlist – February ’23
New additions 17/02/2022
YARA – Back of the Uber
Danika – FYA
KYE – Ribena
CODY JON – flowergirl
Marceline – Who Are You?
Babaganouj – Stay Up For Me
Death By Denim – My House is a Club
Pretty Girl – All Good
BACKHAND – Pull the Trigger
Moody Beaches – Counting Reasons
Harvey Sutherland – Changes
