NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist includes bella amor’s blunt and groove-oriented ‘sentimental’, spectacular alt-pop from Alter Boy, the first single in half a decade from musicians’ musician Rin McArdle and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – March ’23

New additions 24/02/2022

bella amor – sentimental

Rin McArdle – Splinters

Surprise Chef – Rosemary Hemphill

King Ivy – Take My Love

The Unknowns – Shot Down

Dande and the Lion – Children of the Hour

Alter Boy – Like Home

Fascinator – Love is Coming

The Tambourine Girls – You Know How to Bring Me Down

Dann Dibb & r.em.edy – Just Incase

