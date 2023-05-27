NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is updated once a week with our favourite Australian releases from the preceding seven days. This week’s playlist is led by ‘Lack’, the latest single from the upcoming final album by synth-pop duo Collarbones. There’s also lusty electro from REBEL YELL, choral ambient from Aphir, hip hop from Vv Pete, retro boogie from Straight Arrows, and plenty more.

The New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. So, grab your headphones or aux cable and press play on this week’s must-hear new releases. (Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.)

New Aus Music Playlist – May ’23

New additions 27/05/2023

Collarbones – Lack

Aphir – burning ones + zero sums

Kuzich & POOKIE – FEEL IT IN THE BLACK

REBEL YELL & Black Dahlia – TNT

GUM – Race to the Air

Cable Ties – Thoughts Back

GIMMY – SWEAT (An Australian Summer)

Vv Pete & UTILITY – Jordan 1s

808s & Greatest Hits – Another Life

Straight Arrows – Walkin Thru My Mind

MUNGMUNG &1300 – ATTITUDE PROBLEM

