NF Announces 2024 Australian ‘Hope’ Tour

Chart-topping Michigan rapper NF will head to Australian early in 2024 for a run of arena shows. NF – real name Nathan Feuerstein – will kick things off in Perth on Friday, 2nd February before travelling on to Melbourne and Brisbane, and finishing up in Sydney on Friday, 9th February.

The shows form part of NF’s wider HOPE Tour, which has taken the rapper across North America, Europe and the UK in support of his fifth studio album, HOPE, which hit shelves back in April. The album was the follow-up to NF’s 2021 mixtape The Clouds.

Hope debuted at #2 on the US Billboard charts, thereby becoming NF’s third top ten album. The album sees NF open up about his mental health struggles – particularly with OCD, which he revealed can essentially prevent him from writing songs for months at a time.

“I have terrible OCD – I’ve talked about it in interviews – but before this album, it didn’t really affect my work,” NF told NME earlier this year. “Or if it affected my work, [it wasn’t so bad that] I couldn’t finish things. Now it’s gotten kind of worse, and so I struggled to finish things. If I don’t think something’s good enough, I’ll just obsess about it… and that’s why I got so many songs that I just never finished.

“OCD creates a box where [it’s] like: ‘Here’s all the perimeters that you can’t get out of. Here’s why that’s not gonna work.’ And then eventually, I couldn’t write anything. There were months when I couldn’t write any songs.”

Friday, 2nd February – HBF Stadium, Perth WA

Sunday, 4th February – John Cain Arena, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 7th February – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 9th February – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Tickets are on sale Friday, 29th September via Live Nation. A Live Nation members pre-sale will happen 24 hours before that.

