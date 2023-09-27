Nile Rodgers & CHIC Add Melbourne Headline Show to 2023 Australian Tour

Nile Rodgers & Chic have added another headline show in Melbourne to their upcoming Australian tour. The band will now finish their Australian run at the Forum on Sunday, 29th October; tickets for the show will go on sale this week.

The tour gets underway in Brisbane on Friday, 20th October, with shows to follow in Sydney, Adelaide, and Fremantle. The disco veterans were previously announced as one of the headliners of the Melbourne International Jazz Festival – they’ll play a show alongside Chaka Khan at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday, 21st October.

CHIC: ‘I Want Your Love’

Rodgers and co. are on the lineup for Adelaide’s Harvest Rock festival. The lineup also includes Jamiroquai, Beck, Spark, Chromeo, Bright Eyes, Julia Jacklin, Warpaint, Built to Spill and more. The festival will take over Murlawirrapurka and Ityamai-Itpina/Rymill and King Rodney Parks on Saturday, 28th and Sunday, 29th October. Nile Rodgers & CHIC will headline the first night.

“The pandemic had kept us away from our fans in Australia and New Zealand for too long,” Rodgers said in a statement. “But now we are coming back to kick off the summer with good times.”

Nile Rodgers & CHIC 2023 Australian Tour

Friday, 20th October – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, 21st October – MIJF @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC

Wednesday, 25th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW SOLD OUT

Friday, 27th October – Fremantle Prison, Fremantle WA

Saturday, 28th October – Harvest Rock Festival, Adelaide SA

Sunday, 29th October – The Forum, Melbourne NEW SHOW

Tickets go on sale Thursday, 28th September via Live Nation.

