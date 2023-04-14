Noah Cyrus Teams Up with Vance Joy for New Single ‘Everybody Needs Someone’

Noah Cyrus and Vance Joy have linked up for a new single titled ‘Everybody Needs Someone’. It’s the first release from Cyrus since her 2022 debut album The Hardest Part, which arrived late in the year.

It’s unclear whether the single forms part of a bigger project or serves just as a standalone single. Cyrus recently released a deluxe edition of The Hardest Part, which featured the new single ‘Set For Life’ and alternative versions of tracks like ‘I Burned LA Down’ and ‘Ready To Go’.

Noah Cyrus & Vance Joy: ‘Everybody Needs Someone’

“These songs all mean so much to me—they’re straight from my heart, my brain, and my body,” said Cyrus of The Hardest Part. “Every song is important to the story, and for the first time I’m revealing my complete and honest truth.”

In an interview with American Songwriter around the release, Cyrus revealed she had struggled with addiction throughout COVID. “I had been struggling with addiction to prescription pills, and through quarantine and lockdown that addiction really spiralled. And I really fell into that addiction,” said Cyrus.

“Going into the new year of 2021, there were a lot of new changes for me,” Cyrus continued. “I got new management, I was newly off of these pills. I was going through a really hard time just trying to stick with it and the anxiety that I was experiencing at the time.”

Cyrus will be in Australia soon supporting Lewis Capaldi on his tour, and she’ll appear at Splendour in the Grass – which dropped its 2023 lineup earlier this week.

