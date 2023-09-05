NOFX Announce Final Australian Tour for January 2024

NOFX have announced their final Australian tour ever, with six shows locked in for the east coast in January 2024. The band will play two shows each in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne, playing songs from various albums across both nights.

The first shows in each city will see the band churn through tracks from Wolves In Wolves’ Clothing, Punk In Drublic, and The War On Errorism; the second dates will feature White Trash, Two Heebs And A Bean, So Long And Thanks For All The Shoes, and The Decline. The group have also vowed that no setlist will be exactly the same.

The shows form part of NOFX’s wider farewell tour – billed as the ’40 Years 40 Cities 40 Songs Per Night’ tour – having told fans in September last year they’d be breaking up.

“This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath,” NOFX’s Fat Mike shared in a statement. “These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts…With all our joy… And then we are done. We are done done.”

“Each of these shows is going to be different and special,” the band wrote on Instagram when announcing shows earlier this year. “And get this, we have already started practicing. Fuck, we have a lot of songs to relearn.”

Over the course of their 40-year career, NOFX have become one of the most influential punk groups of all time. Formed in 1983, they found fame in the ’90s with albums like White Trash, Two Heebs And A Bean and Punk In Drublic, the latter of which featured two of the band’s most popular tracks, ‘Leave It Alone’ and ‘Don’t Call Me White’.

NOFX Final Tour 2024

Saturday, 20th January – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Sunday, 21st January – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Tuesday, 23rd January – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Wednesday, 24th January – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday, 26th January – Melbourne, Festival Hall

Saturday, 27th January – Melbourne, Festival Hall

Tickets go on sale Friday, 8th September via Live Nation. Head to Live Nation for pre-sale information.

