Jet to Be Inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame

ARIA has announced that Melbourne band Jet will be officially inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame at the awards ceremony later this year. In a statement, ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd said the band had “changed the face of Australian rock music” with their 2003 debut album Get Born.

“Throughout their career, Jet has achieved numerous accolades and milestones including seven ARIA Awards, chart-topping albums, and sold-out tours around the world,” Herd said, as per Mediaweek.

Jet to Enter ARIA Hall of Fame

Herd continued: “They changed the face of Australian rock music with a culture-shifting album and have been a huge influence for other musicians over their career and that truly deserves our highest honour. We couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the ARIA Hall of Fame as the first inductees since 2020.”

Jet are the first band to be inducted into the Hall of Fame since Archie Roach in 2020. In 2021, there was no induction due to COVID, and in 2022 it was replaced by a segment honouring past inductees who had passed away.

Jet are getting ready to embark on a national tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Get Born, kicking it off with a hometown show in Melbourne on Friday, 22nd September. It was announced last week that original drummer Chris Cester won’t be joining the band on tour due to “family issues”.

In a statement, the band members said they’re “chuffed and honoured” to join the Hall of Fame. “We are humbled to receive this recognition,” said singer Nic Cester.

Cester recently told the Sydney Morning Herald that with Get Born, “we were able to capture lightning in a bottle and I don’t know how we did it.” He added, “To be here, 20 years later, feels like a moment of planetary alignment… it’s a real privilege to be considered part of the fabric of Australian music.”

The band also revealed they’re currently working on new material, which they might give a run on the upcoming tour. The ARIA Awards will take place on Wednesday, 15th November at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney.

