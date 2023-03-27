Novo Amor Announces First-Ever Australian Headline Dates

Welsh producer and singer/songwriter Novo Amor has announced his debut Australian tour for December 2023. Novo Amor – real name Ali Lacey – will play three shows up the east coast, starting with Brisbane on Thursday, 7th December, and moving through Sydney and Brisbane in the days following.

It’ll be Novo Amor’s first shows in the country since he broke out in 2018 with the album Birthplace. His second studio album Cannot Be, Whatsoever, arrived in the middle of the pandemic in 2020. In 2022, he dropped an ambient instrumental record called the Antarctican Dream Machine.

Novo Amor: ‘State Lines’

The album was pulled together over three weeks while Lacey was sailing with Greenpeace around Antarctica.

“A side-step from what you and I recognise as ‘Novo Amor’, this records purpose was to capture the inspiration I had over those 21 days and nothing more,” Lacey wrote on Instagram when the album was released. “To create something quickly and instinctively without overanalysing the process. It is what it is because I am where I am, and that’s enough.”

You can see some footage of Lacey’s journey in the above music video for his track ‘State Lines’.

Novo Amor Australian Tour Dates 2023

Thursday, 7th December – The Zoo, Brisbane

Friday, 8th December – Factory Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 9th December – The Croxton, Melbourne

You can sign up for early access tickets via Audience Rep.

Further Reading

Milku Announces East Coast Headline Tour Behind Debut EP ‘You Make Me Feel Beautiful’

Cloud Nothings, Beach Fossils Announce Daydream Festival Sideshows

I Built the Sky Announce First Headline Australian Tour in Five Years