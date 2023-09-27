Obongjayar Toasts the Underdogs on New Single ‘Who Let Him In’

UK-based Nigerian musician Obongjayar has released his second solo single of 2023. ‘Who Let Him In’ follows May’s ‘Just Cool’. In August, Obongjayar guested on Fred again..’s ‘adore u’. Listen to ‘Who Let Him In’ below.

Obongjayar – ‘Who Let Him In’

The fast-paced electronic rhythms of ‘Who Let Him In’ are a contrast to the relatively laidback funk sound of ‘Just Cool’. “This one is for the underdogs,” Obongjayar said in a statement. “I feel like my journey in this thing has been about the underdog fighting my way through, cutting my way through. Somehow still here, all the doors shut in my face. If you feel like me, this one is for you.”

Obongjayar has won fans across the globe over the past half-dozen years, drawing influence from Afrobeats and electronic soul music. He released his debut album, Some Nights I Dream of Doors, in 2022. His past collaborators include Little Simz, Jeshi, Giggs, Pa Salieu, Kojey Radical and more.

Obongjayar was in Australia in June 2023, performing at Melbourne’s Forum for RISING festival and Sydney’s City Recital Hall. He also stopped by Triple R FM for a performance on the station’s flagship program Live at Triple R. Check out a live version of ‘Just Cool’ from the broadcast.

Further Reading

Squid Nebula Announce Debut LP, Release New Single ‘From Here to You’

NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

DJ Shadow Flips an Obscure Sample Into an 80s R&B Joyride on ‘You Played Me’