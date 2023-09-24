NEW AUS MUSIC PLAYLIST: Our Favourite Tunes Of The Week

This week’s New Aus Music Playlist is led by the reggaeton-influenced hip hop of Arig’s ‘His Nation’. There’s also the latest from Popular Music, who recall Scott Walker and Jarvis Cocker on ‘Sad Songs’; DJ Plead delivers a busy club remix of Vv Pete’s ‘Frauds’; bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit fire up the drum machines for the gothic ‘song for blessing’, and plenty more.

Music Feeds’ New Aus Music Playlist is an excellent way to brush up on local music, discover new artists and support the Australian music industry. Head here to find previous instalments of the playlist.

New Aus Music Playlist – September 2023

New additions 24/09/2023

Arig – ‘His Nation’

Popular Music – ‘Sad Songs’

Platonic Sex – ‘When I Come Home, I’ll Find a Hill to Die On’

bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit – ‘song for blessing’

Adlipzs – ‘NASA’

Vv Pete – ‘Frauds’ (DJ Plead remix)

Alien Nosejob – ‘Act Different’

PANIA – ‘PLAYLIST (ROCK DA BOAT)’

Angie McMahon – ‘Exploding’

